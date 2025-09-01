FSU football player shot in Havana while visiting family

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University football freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in critical but stable condition after being shot while visiting family in Havana.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a FSU football player was shot late Sunday evening in Havana.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office , deputies responded to a shooting near 16th Ave and Havana Heights Apartments.

Upon arrival deputies found a male victim, later identified as FSU football player Ethan Pritchard, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will be the lead agency in this case as this remains an active investigation.

Florida State Athletics Director confirms Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unite at a local hospital.

The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available. Derek Satterfield, Assistant Athletics Director

If anyone has any information related to this shooting investigation please call FDLE or Inv DeLeon at 850-627-9233. You can also call Big Bend Crime Solvers at (850) 574-TIPS or submit a tip online through their P3 Mobile App or website.

