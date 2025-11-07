HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — As Gadsden County families continue to face delays in SNAP benefits, hundreds lined up in Havana for a food distribution aimed at making sure no one is left behind.



School Board Member Cathy Johnson has hosted monthly food drives with Second Harvest for six years in front of the old Havana Northside High School.

Volunteers helped distribute food to nearly 500 people

Food drive in Havana helps dozens of Gadsden County families facing food insecurity

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s just not about the food — it’s about being loving, caring, and having some empathy for everyone in the community,” said Cathy Johnson, Gadsden County School Board member for District 1.

That’s the message volunteers in Havana are sharing as they hand out boxes of food to families in need.

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Havana neighborhood reporter, where 35.3 percent of Gadsden County residents rely on SNAP benefits, according to the National Council on Aging. With families waiting for benefits to be released, the need for assistance continues to grow.

In Gadsden County, the need for food assistance continues to grow as many families struggle to keep up with rising costs and delayed SNAP benefits.

School Board Member Cathy Johnson says she doesn’t want anyone left behind — everyone deserves a warm, hot meal and a little hope. She’s partnered with Second Harvest for six years, hosting monthly food distributions in front of the old Havana Northside High School.

They usually serve around 200 to 300 cars, but today they expected nearly 500 — a sign that the need is growing. She says these events are about more than just food — they’re about community, connection, and compassion.

Cathy Johnson said, “It’s good to be here. This is the day that I feel the best — the best comes out of me. I’m happy when I’m here and I see the older people come through and they’re smiling, and they’re so grateful that we are here and that we are giving a benefit to our community.”

Volunteers help keep the line moving, making sure every family leaves with boxes of food, meat, and fresh produce. For many families, these distributions are a lifeline — helping them get through the month when benefits run short.

Denise Snead, a Havana resident, said, “It helps us a lot — giving us some meat, veggies, and canned goods. Some days we are without any, and we come here and pick up, and we have everything we need.”

Cathy says she’ll keep showing up each month because helping her neighbors is what fuels her. She says as long as there’s a need in Gadsden County, she’ll be here to help fill it.

Today’s event may be over, but the work to feed families in Gadsden County is not. Community Cares Food Pantry in Havana will host another distribution this Saturday at 10 a.m. to help anyone who still needs a little extra support. In Havana, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

