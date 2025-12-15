HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — More than two months after a hit-and-run on State Road 12 in Havana left Vontego Smith with life-changing injuries, his family says they are still searching for answers as the driver remains unidentified.



Because his home in Havana is no longer accessible and his doctors are in Tallahassee, Smith’s family has been living in hotels for nearly three months to keep him close to care.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the investigation is closed due to a lack of leads, and Smith’s family hopes community awareness will help generate new information about the driver involved.

Watch the video below to hear from Vontego himself and how he has been affected since that day.

Family seeks answers months after Havana hit-and-run leaves man with life-changing injuries

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than two months after a hit-and-run in Havana, Vontego Smith is still recovering from injuries that have changed his life. His family says the road to healing has been long — and far from home.

Vontego is now in a wheelchair and needs help with daily tasks he once did on his own.

Because all of his doctors are in Tallahassee — and his home in Havana is no longer accessible — his family has been living in hotels for nearly three months just to keep him close to care.

Vontego says everything happened when he was walking along State Road 12, a road he describes as poorly lit. He says he remembers seeing a car coming toward him without its headlights on and says he didn't notice it until it was right in front of him.

Vontego Smith, the hit-and-run victim, said, “I walked fine and the next thing you know it happened so fast. I think about it a little bit because I’m in real pain… I’m in real pain.”

Vontego has gone through multiple surgeries, including one to have a rod placed in his foot. He has had blood transfusions. And after everything that has happened to him, Vontego says the one thing he is worried about is getting back to work at FSU, where he worked for 13 years.

He just wants to get back to his normal life. Vontego’s aunt says they are very thankful to the two people who stopped and helped him when they saw him in the road. And they understand that accidents happen. But they feel it is wrong when you leave someone to have to fend for themselves after an incident like this.

Carolyn Zakeris, Vontego’s aunt, said, “Accidents are accidents and they happen. And it’s not a crime when you accidentally do something, but it is a crime when you leave a person and don’t render help.”

Florida Highway Patrol says the investigation is closed because there have been no new leads. Now, Vontego and his family hope this community will come together and help identify the driver and bring accountability — as they continue adjusting to a new reality.

To help cover medical expenses and living costs, the family has also created a GoFundMe to support Vontego as he continues his recovery.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

