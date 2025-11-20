Ethan Pritchard sues apartment complexes after being shot in mistaken identity

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Ethan Pritchard, who was shot in a case of mistaken identity, is now suing the apartment complexes where the shooting happened.

Pritchard was driving past the Havana Heights and Riverside apartment complexes in Havana on August 31st when gunmen opened fire on his car.

The lawsuit filed in Gadsden County alleges both apartment complexes knew about the history of criminal activity in the area but failed to protect the public.

The FSU linebacker was shot in the head and critically injured.

His aunt and niece were also in the car but sustained only minor injuries.

Pritchard underwent emergency surgery and spent months in rehabilitation at the Brooks Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.

He was released earlier this month and has returned home to Sanford.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

ABC 27 reached out to both apartment complexes and has yet to hear back.

