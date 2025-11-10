HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — For 18 years, the Allison family has brought Christmas magic to Gadsden County, transforming their light display from a front-yard show into a dazzling holiday destination at the Havana Christmas Tree Farm.



The Allison Family Christmas Spectacular moved to the Havana Christmas Tree Farm after outgrowing their neighborhood.

The family spends months setting up and invests around $40,000 of their own money on lights to keep the tradition alive.

Watch the video below to see how the Allisons are lighting up the holiday season in Havana.

Allison Family Christmas Spectacular Marks 18th Year With New Location at Havana Christmas Tree Farm

The countdown to the Allison’s Christmas Spectacular has officially begun in Havana — that means the return of the Allison family’s light show. I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Havana neighborhood reporter. After nearly two decades, the light show that started in their backyard has grown so big, it’s been moved to the Havana Christmas Tree Farm.

For nearly two decades, the Allison family has been turning Christmas spirit into a spectacular show of lights. What started 18 years ago right in their front yard has now grown into one of the biggest holiday attractions in Gadsden County.

After neighbors filed a lawsuit over traffic and safety concerns, the family moved their display to the Havana Christmas Tree Farm — a place that’s now home to their holiday tradition.

Daniel Allison of the Allison Christmas Spectacular said, “But just the whole remapping from the street — that’s a big task, right? So we will see what our light count is, but yeah, we’re excited to share this new chapter at the tree farm this year.”

This is the second year the show is lighting up 29 acres of land — where visitors can drive through, sing along to Christmas music, and take in the festive spirit. The family spends months preparing, starting as early as August to get every strand in place. They don’t hire any help — instead, they work together as a family, investing around $40,000 of their own money to keep the magic alive.

Daniel said, “It’s well worth it. We love doing it, so might as well do it right — put the money into good-quality stuff so that way you’re not replacing things over and over. Plus, you don’t have to troubleshoot.”

The move to the tree farm also came full circle — years ago, visitors would catch the light show at the Allison home and then stop by the farm to pick out their tree. Now, both traditions come together in one place — making Havana a holiday destination for families from as far as Panama City and Valdosta. For the Allison family, it’s not just about the lights — it’s about spreading joy and bringing the community together.

After 18 years, the Allison family says the lights may have gotten brighter, but the mission stays the same — to bring people together and spread holiday joy. The Allison Christmas Spectacular starts Thanksgiving Day and runs all the way through New Year’s from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In Havana, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

