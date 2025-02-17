Word of South Announces 2025 Festival Lineup

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Word of South Festival is returning to Tallahassee this Spring. The annual festival will be held April 4-6 at Cascades Park.

Organizers say this unique cultural event brings together a vibrant mix of musicians, authors, and creative performers, offering an immersive exploration of the connections between music and literature.

will headline this year’s festival. The band will take to the stage on Friday, April 4, at the Adderley Amphitheater in Cascades Park. Organizers say the band will collaborate with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra in a special performance that promises an unforgettable musical experience.

Other performers include American Aquarium, Delfeayo Marsalis and Herlin Riley Quintet, Chris Bohjalian, Jacqueline Trimble and Ashley Jones, Jami Attenberg and Kristen Arnett, and Mustard Service.

Word of South Festival

Tickets for Violent Femmes' performance can be purchased here. All other festival performances are free and open to the public.

To view the full 2025 lineup, clickhere.

