WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Early voting kicks off in the Big Bend

Leon County is among the places in Florida where early voting begins Monday.

You can vote in person at 10 polling locations in Leon County or by mail. You can also drop ballots off at drop boxes at polling locations.

Watch the video to hear why election leaders are encouraging more people to vote early this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Early voting kicks off Monday, October 21st in Leon County and runs through Sunday, November 3rd.

"I expect we’re going to have an extremely high turnout here in Leon County," said Mark Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, expecting double the voter turnout out they had for the Primaries in August which was 33-35%.

"Taking advantage of early voting, that’s the best way to make sure your in-person vote counts," said Earley.

Earley said that’s especially in times of emergency, following Hurricanes Helene and Milton which have displaced voters.

Governor Ron De Santis’ updated executive order Thursday making it easier for voters in more affected counties.

While Leon County is not included in the list of affected counties.

"The only change might be that extra flexibility for our first responders and volunteers who are usually residents here, are residents

here, but have moved temporarily," said Earley. "Say if you’re a utility lineman from Leon County and you’re responding down say in Pinellas County and you’re not going to be here throughout the whole election process."

"We now have the ability to very easily take a vote by mail request and send it out to wherever you may be if you’re one of those first responders so you do get your opportunity to vote," said Earley.

Earley said to give their office a call as soon as possible to get that vote by mail process started: 850-606-8683.

Ballots must be back at the Supervisor of Elections Office by November 5th at 7pm.

