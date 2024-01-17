VIDEO: Interim city attorney, Amy Toman, chosen to fill position permanently

Tallahassee leaders selected interim city attorney, Amy Toman, as the next full time city attorney.

The interviews came two months after city attorney Cassandra Jackson stepped down for what she called personal reasons.

Watch the video to hear why Toman was selected.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The capital city has a new city attorney. I'm Kendall Brandt in downtown Tallahassee where city Leaders picked interim city attorney Amy Toman out of four candidates.

"Prepared, ready, acting. I think she's the right individual to move forward." That's what Mayor John Dailey had to say about Toman when recommending her for the position Tuesday evening.

Before she was selected, city leaders interviewed three other candidates. The interviews came two months after city attorney Cassandra Jackson stepped down for what she called personal reasons. "I have worked with many of the very best here and I am thankful for that opportunity."

The role Jackson left open: serving as the lead legal counsel for the city commission, city manager and other city departments. It's something Toman has experience in. Toman served as the interim city attorney for the two months since Jackson's resignation.

She also worked as the executive director of the Florida Elections Commission and within private practice. That's something she says brings a lot to the table.

"You have to run a little law office in this position so I think it's important to have that background to be a good city attorney and I have that."

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow also says Toman's experience made her perfect for the position. "It's a management job. You have the one on one attorney jobs but you also have a whole staff to manage."

That's one of the reasons she says is why she wants the job. "Accomplish what I want to accomplish, which is continue to have my legal skills but to be able to layer them with management skills."

After Toman and the city make an official agreement, her appointment will go before the city commission.