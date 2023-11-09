Tallahassee City Attorney steps down, leaders begin search for replacement

Tallahassee's City Attorney officially stepped down at Wednesday's commission meeting.

City Attorney Cassandra Jackson thanked the public and her colleagues for letting her serve our community.

Watch the video to hear what she and the community had to say about her departure.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This was not the only topic of discussion at the meeting.

After five years of sitting at commission meetings a couple Wednesdays a month, city attorney Cassandra Jackson will no longer be front and center in the chambers.

Jackson said serving Tallahassee has been the honor of her life.

"I have worked with many of the very best here, and I am grateful for that opportunity."

The city attorney provides legal counsel to both the city commission and city manager's office.

Jackson says she is retiring, but will remain on city staff for 8 months to ensure a smooth transition.

City officials thanked her for her service, including Mayor John Dailey.

"Cassandra, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you and I appreciate it."

Commissioners Matlow and Porter also gave her praise, but not without criticism of other city leaders.

"I just personally want to apologize to Ms. Cassandra Jackson for how this government has treated you because it's not right."

Matlow is referring in part what he says was a text message he received from public records of an assistant city manager doubting Jackson's credentials.

Mayor John Dailey refuted some of Matlow's claims.

"There were some comments during that discussion that were not accurate and I am sorry that they were made."

The city unanimously selected deputy city attorney Amy Toman as the interim city attorney.

When it comes to finding a permanent replacement for the city attorney, city staff says they are looking at candidates from many organizations including the Florida Bar and the National Forum for Black Public Administrators.