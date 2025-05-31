'This is not what humanity looks like': Hundreds protest at State Capitol against recent ICE raid

Hundreds protested at the State Capitol Friday, organized by the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, in response to an ICE raid that arrested more than 100 construction workers in College Town.

ICE and state officials defended the operation with Gov. Ron DeSantis praising it as a “major bust" — but city and county officials say the raids don’t reflect the values of the community.

Watch the video to hear what protesters are demanding from state and local leaders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of neighbors showed to the State Capitol in protest Friday.

Local advocacy, Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, was behind it all.

It organized the rally after an ICE raid in College Town Thursday morning.

“We felt we had to organize the people and come out here and say that this was, we weren't going to let this happen without us saying something,” Aedan Bennett, a founding member, said.

More than 100 construction workers were arrested in what ICE is calling a “joint agency” operation.

The action receiving praise from Gov. Ron DeSantis who calls it a “major bust.”

Local ICE agents saying that it will continue to protect public safety by enforcing the “immigration laws of our nation.”

But some of our neighbors in the Tallahassee community disagree.

“I’m ashamed of what our country has become in regards to that, and this is not what humanity looks like. This is not what democracy looks like,” Executive Director of Power Up People Trish Brown said.

“Here we are treating people like criminals, taking them from where they're working, and, you know, it's upsetting,” Margeling Santiago, a protester, said.

They’re calling for the end of deportations and the release of those workers.

Some are even demanding local law enforcement end its 287(g) agreement, which allows local law enforcement to identify and arrest undocumented immigrants.

Some also are calling for accountability from Hedrick Brothers Construction who contracted the workers.

That company in a statement said they were cooperating with law enforcement.

Hedrick Brothers Construction fully complies with all regulatory standards, including all E-Verify employment verification requirements. Furthermore, we require all independent subcontractors to follow the same legal standards, as outlined in our contractual agreements with their companies.





We have been made aware that the authorities have taken control of the site. Hedrick Brothers Construction will fully cooperate with all elements of the investigation.



Hedrick Brothers Construction Spokesperson

“The ultimate goal is to end the deportations entirely and resist Trump's agenda,” Bennett said.

City and County officials like Commissioner Jeremy Matlow and Commissioner David O’Keefe have said they were “disgusted” by the raids and that they don’t “reflect the values of the community.”

