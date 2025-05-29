FHP: Troopers on scene working with Homeland Security Invesigators in College Town

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working a scene with Homeland Security Investigators.

They are in College Town near West Gaines Street and the roundabout at a construction site.

WTXL has seen a number of people being taken into custody.

FHP said they are a supporting agency.

We reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department, which says they are not involved.

WTXL is on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story.

