FHP: Troopers on scene working with Homeland Security Invesigators in College Town

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working a scene with Homeland Security Investigators.
They are in College Town near West Gaines Street and the roundabout at a construction site.
WTXL has seen a number of people being taken into custody.
FHP said they are a supporting agency.
We reached out to the Tallahassee Police Department, which says they are not involved.
WTXL is on scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.