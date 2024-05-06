Teen shot early Sunday morning near Cascades Park

- Tallahassee Police confirmed a teenager was shot early Sunday morning just steps from Cascades Park.
- The 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot.
- Read the news release below to see what happened and where the investigation stands.
TPD NEWS RELEASE:
Officers responded to the area of Bloxham Street and Calhoun Street regarding shots fired. A 17-year-old male victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers collected shell casings and witness statements, and the investigation is currently open and active. No arrests have been made at this time.