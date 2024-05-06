Watch Now
Teen shot early Sunday morning near Cascades Park

Victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot
Joel Bissell
Posted at 11:15 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 11:15:45-04
  • Tallahassee Police confirmed a teenager was shot early Sunday morning just steps from Cascades Park.
  • The 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot.
  • Read the news release below to see what happened and where the investigation stands.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Officers responded to the area of Bloxham Street and Calhoun Street regarding shots fired. A 17-year-old male victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers collected shell casings and witness statements, and the investigation is currently open and active. No arrests have been made at this time.

