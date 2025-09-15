TALLAHASSEE POLICE: More patrols at all parks following double stabbing at Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department has increased the number of patrols at all parks in Tallahassee following a knife incident at Cascades Park that injured two.



The Tallahassee Police Department stated that this is exactly what they are doing at all parks in town.

Police are also reminding neighbors of park opening hours, which are mostly sunrise to sunset.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cascades Park, a place of daily exercise for many, became a place of knife crime last Wednesday evening. The incident left two injured and the suspect dead.

Hearing that an incident like that happened, did it shock you?

"It shocked me," said daily walker, Sierra Waynick. "It was sad to hear."

Waynick said she has been walking around Cascades Park for about 13 years.

While Waynick said the incident hasn't changed how she feels, she said it's a reminder to remain alert.

"I don't take it as this being a bad place as unfortunately things happen anywhere and you just got to be vigilant, you know, with your surroundings wherever you're at," said Waynick.

Following the incident, Tallahassee Police Department said they have increased their patrols at all parks, not just Cascades, meaning heightened law enforcement.

"So it's not necessarily just parks, it's other venues, open space areas that we try to be familiar with what those are going to be and project out so that we can make sure that we provide the best level of service we can to our citizens," said Captain Alan Morris with TPD.

Morris is also reminding neighbors that parks have opening hours; most are from sunrise to sunset.

Do those increased patrols exist just during those park opening hours, or do they go beyond that window too?

"Yeah, we're 24-7 so we patrol all night, all day," said Morris.

Waynick, came out Friday of last week to continue her walks and only saw about five people.

"But there were still people walkin,g and today I see there's more," said Waynick. "So I think it'll eventually get back to normal. It just will take a minute."

TPD is also asking neighbors if they see something to report it.

Park opening times can be found on the City of Tallahassee website, with most being sunrise to sunset, except those with lighted facilities.

