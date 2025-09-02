Tallahassee organizations host ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ protest

Residents of Tallahassee come together to protest against policies harming working-class individuals, emphasizing the need for accountability and support for immigrant communities.

Tallahassee residents joined a nationwide Labor Day protest to demand economic justice, including higher wages, affordable housing, and access to healthcare, hosted by Tallahassee's AFL-CIO chapter.

Teachers, immigrant advocates, and community members rallied at Florida’s Historic Capitol, calling out government inaction and vowing to hold elected officials accountable in upcoming elections.

Immigration enforcement in Leon County has intensified, with Florida ranking among the top five states for ICE arrests in 2025. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



Labor Day, a holiday usually reserved for rest, turned into a day of action in Tallahassee, as residents gathered at the Florida Historic Capitol to participate in the nationwide "Workers Over Billionaires" protest.

They demanded urgent change, emphasizing the power of showing up and being physically present.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow believes if the community shows up physically it would make a change.

"If we want to afford the homes we live in, if we want higher wages and access to universal health care, we have to step up and demand it," Matlow said.

Among those rallying was Shari Gewanter, a public-school teacher in Tallahassee, who spoke about the growing challenges of affording day-to-day life and making ends meet.

With average rent in the area rising more than 20% over the past two years, many say the burden is nearly impossible to manage on a teacher's salary.

Protesters made it clear they're watching their elected officials closely promising to hold them accountable in the next election.

"I think it is important that we are here today. And if you scan this audience behind me, you're going to see the diversity that reflects our community and the diversity of opinions. We are standing in front of the Capitol, and it's super important that they pay attention, because we will vote them out, " Gewanter said.

At the same time, the median household income in Tallahassee has remained relatively stagnant hovering around $54,000 putting additional strain on families already struggling with rising costs of rent, groceries, and healthcare.

"We look at the federal government, we see massive tax breaks going to the billionaires and we see working people getting left behind," Matlow said.

For some, the rally wasn't just about wages or housing it was about standing up for those targeted by recent immigration enforcement actions in Leon County.

According to the Deportation Data Project, Florida ranks among the top five states for ICE arrests from January 20 to June 26, 2025, creating a climate of fear in immigrant communities here in Leon County.

One local resident, Ethan Sargent, says he attended the protest to speak up for those who couldn't do it themselves.

"I am here on Labor Day to represent all the hard workers that are in America specifically the immigrants who work really hard and don't get the appreciation they deserve," Sargent said.

Leon County has seen firsthand the effects of the Trump administration's policies, with increased ICE activity and law enforcement backing up these efforts, leaving many to say enough is enough.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

