Tallahassee joins nationwide 'No Kings' protest

Protesters lined Monroe Street holding signs and rallying against the Trump administration.

Tallahassee was one of many cities across the country participating in the 'No King' national protest.

Many people held signs and brought their families with them.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was a show of power and a show of protest. At the Historic Florida Capitol and across the country, people are rallying on a day marked by celebration, concern, and resistance.

As the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th anniversary with parades in Washington, D.C., a different kind of gathering is taking place. It's called 'No Kings,' a coordinated national protest in all 50 states.

Hundreds gathered chanting, cheering, and waving signs in protest of deportations and the current administration.

Demonstrators and neighbor Delilah Pierre say Saturday's demonstration is about defending democracy and pushing back against what they call authoritarian tendencies.

"We want to say Trump is not a king," said Pierre, who is also the president of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee. "Trump is not a ruler, and he cannot hold that mantle and most importantly immigrants are welcome here. We stand against the deportations that are happening in Los Angeles and the deportations that are happening especially in Tallahassee."

Organized by the grassroots organization, known as the 50501 Movement, the rally coincides with Flag Day and President Trump's 79th birthday.

Pierre says their mission is to hold continuous, peaceful protests until change happens. Even after the crowds leave, Pierre says the movement will go on.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

