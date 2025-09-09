Tallahassee advances in bid for $120,000 Levitt Music Series grant to host free downtown concerts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Council on Culture and Arts (COCA), applied for the Levitt Music Grant which would bring free concerts to Tallahassee for the next three years.

Free concerts for the next three years, something you and your family could enjoy right here in Tallahassee.

Over 300 organizations applied for the Levitt Music Series Grant, and Tallahassee is one of just 100 cities nationwide to advance to the second round, to receive $120,000.

If awarded, the funding would support at least 21 free concerts, helping make the arts more accessible for all in Tallahassee.

Free live concerts in downtown Tallahassee, would help draw both locals and tourists, boosting economic activity, and creating new experiences for the community.

COCA Executive Director Kathleen Spehar says while only the concert would be free, there are ways to make the experience affordable.

"You could pack a picnic," said Spehar. "You could bike. You could walk. There are a lot of affordable ways to enjoy free music and engage in the community."

COCA has partnered with the Downtown Improvement Authority, which previously helped fund the popular Sunset Concert Series and other downtown events.

With limited resources, those programs are no longer able to continue much longer. This grant would help fill that gap, bringing live music back to the community

Voting ends Monday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m. to vote for Tallahassee text "Tally" to 8774095525

