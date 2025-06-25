State and local agencies respond to recent Tallahassee child deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — State and local agencies are responding to recent Tallahassee child deaths with measures to protect our community's children.



Wednesday, new court records describe the injuries sustained to a 1-year-old child, resulting in her death. 25-year-old Deric Young has been arrested and is now facing charges.

This tragedy is on the heels of the death of 5-year-old Missy Mogle. Attorney General James Uthmeier is proposing Missy's Law following this incident.

Watch the video to hear about other work taking place in our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

More heartbreaking news in Tallahassee, as the city sees another child death. We're looking into some of the work taking place to get ahead of these tragedies.

First, there was five-year-old Missy Mogle killed after police say she was abused by her stepfather.

Now, a one-year-old is the latest victim of abuse, that's led to her death.

Monday night the child was found not breathing when Tallahassee Police arrived at a home on Saxton Street.

Disturbing news details that may be hard to hear are revealing what police said happened.

A probable cause affidavit said the child's injuries included impacts to the head that caused her brain to hemorrhage and swell. The child was in the care of 25-year-old Deric Young, the boyfriend of her babysitter.

As shocking as these deaths are to the Tallahassee community, State Attorney Jack Campbell said they do see a rise of violent crimes involving children in the summer.

Campbell said his office is setting up emergency meetings this with DCF, the Child Protection Team, and local law enforcement to work out how to get ahead of these cases.

"How do we get there before these children die?" said Campbell. "How do we start detecting these fracture points earlier? That's something that we're working on right now."

When it comes to protecting our children, a team member with Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend said there are things people can do.

"I know that sometimes it can be uncomfortable to report something, but if you have to exercise your best judgment and make sure that if you are worried about this child, go ahead and call the DCF hotline," said Anita Bushnyakova, CFO of Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend.

On the state level, there's also work happening to keep there from being another Missy Mogle.

Tuesday, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the proposal of Missy's Law.

"A law that will prevent this loophole from taking place. That will prohibit judges from exercising such discretion when dangerous sex offenders and predators have been convicted of crimes. They can not be allowed to go free," said Uthmeier in a social media video.

Missy's stepfather was convicted in another crime prior to her death, but was allowed out on bond by a Leon County judge when she was killed.

In his social media video, the Attorney General said he will work with legislators over the next year to pass Missy’s Law.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

