Springtime Tallahassee expected to bring 20K to the city; what to know even if you're not attending

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Springtime Tallahassee Festival is bringing thousands of visitors to the Capital City. I'm finding out what that means for you even if you're not planning on attending the festival.

As things were getting set up at the Chain of Parks Friday afternoon, I met Krista and Brad Bowman, "and here come more pirates to join in."

And the Krewe of Bowlegs! "Never trust a pirate. Arrgh!"

Brad says he's got dozens of pirates coming in to "raid" Tallahassee. "I think there's probably about 50 people in from Fort Walton Beach for the weekend. And there's more coming in tomorrow."

Springtime Tallahassee says over 20,000 people will visit the Capital City this weekend. Here's what that means for you, whether you're coming to the festivities or just driving through the neighborhood.

North Duval Street will be closed completely all night and into early Saturday morning, from Madison Street to College Avenue. On Saturday morning, Monroe Street will be closed from Tennessee Street to Apalachee Parkway -- right in front of the Capitol building.

Those tens of thousands of visitors means local businesses like Metro Deli are getting prepared for.

"Probably our busiest Saturday of the year." Johnny Mac manages Metro Deli, and he says the flow of people started as soon as doors opened Friday. "We've had walk-ins all morning long for breakfast, for lunch, and then tomorrow it'll pretty much be busy from open to close."

Springtime Tallahassee says the influx of visitors and the business they bring will add up to over six million dollars to Leon County. Saturday's events will get started bright and early and 9 in the morning with the jubilee in the park and grand parade to follow.