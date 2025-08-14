Special Olympics Unified teams bring inclusion to Florida varsity sports

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For more than a decade, the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program has teamed up with students with and without intellectual disabilities to compete in varsity sports.

The Program started in 2008 bringing a new chapter to Florida sports

The main goal is to provide opportunities for students with and without disabilities

Watch the video to learn about the program that is striving to reach 600 schools this year



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Special Olympic Athletes are one step closer to competing at the state level.

The Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program has provided opportunities for students with and without intellectual disabilities to compete in sports.

George Smith is the father of award-winning Special Olympics Athlete, Travis Smith.

"One of the best things about Special Olympics is the socialization, but if you want to experience it, just come out and watch it, it's a whole different environment, and you'll leave with a smile on your face," said George Smith.

Bowling pair athlete Travis Smith and unified partner Ray Rice told us the impact that Special Olympics has had on them.

"Being there with Ray makes me happy, excited...Overall goal, Travis, what you think you want to get third again, umm first, you wanna get first, alright, there's our goal, well, shoot for first," said the duo.

And with that goal on the line, Travis and Ray are awaiting to hear if they will be participating in state down in Orlando, Sept. 12th and 13th.

