Sexual assault possible motive behind Lori Paige's death, says State Attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — State Attorney Jack Campbell is sharing new information related to Lori Paige's death, that's following her father Andrew Wiley's death in jail Thursday following a medical emergency.



Sexual assault, possible pregnancy, motives State Attorney Jack Campbell believes, led Andrew Wiley to kill Lori Paige

New details are emerging following Wiley's death in the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday, June 19. LCSO said Wiley died of a pulmonary embolism.

Watch the video to hear from the evidence the State Attorney has stacked against Wiley.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

New details are now being released in the death of 12-year-old Lori Paige, following the death of her father, Andrew Wiley. Prosecutors shared evidence they say convinced them that he was the man responsible for his daughter's death.

New and disturbing details now being shared in the Lori Paige case, just days after her father died in jail, where he was facing charges in her death.

State Prosecutor Jack Campbell said his office believes that a sexual assault that may have resulted in a pregnancy is what led to Paige's death.

"We had evidence of the fact that he was, he was seeking out what's called Plan B, which is an abortion drug," said Campbell.

Sexual assault was also referenced in the probable cause affidavit in this case, reading "evidence of Wiley's purchases leading up to the murder of Paige suggests there was likely abuse of Paige occurring, which may have been of a sexual nature."

Paige disappeared in June of 2023. In April of 2025, her remains were found in Thomas County, Georgia. While the State Attorney has a motive, one thing still remains a mystery in her death.

"I just don't know whether she was stabbed to death," said Campbell. "I don't know she was choked to death, I don't know whether she was shot, I don't, I just don't know because the remains were so degraded by the time that we got them the last hours were not really able to see."

While Campbell said he knows this information will be difficult for the community to hear, he says he hopes it keeps people alert to prevent this from happening again.

Community members who were involved in the search for Lori are also hoping for the same.

"I really hope that with his untimely death that Lori Paige rests in peace and the community comes together to help find ways to halt this type of murder," said Wilson.

Wiley could have received a maximum of life in prison had he been convicted in Paige's death.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

