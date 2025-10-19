Protesters rally in Tallahassee as part of nationwide ‘No Kings’ movement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Protesters gathered in Tallahassee as part of the nationwide "No Kings" movement, voicing opposition to authoritarianism and calling for accountability from political leaders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The message was loud and clear in Tallahassee as demonstrators joined a nationwide "No Kings" protest — a movement aimed at rejecting what organizers describe as authoritarianism and political overreach from the Trump administration.

“We don’t want kingship. We aren’t looking for someone who thinks they know best and tells us what to do. We want to speak for ourselves and share what we believe,” said protester Jim Roche.

While some Republican critics have labeled the “No Kings” events as “hate America” rallies, protesters at the Tallahassee gathering pushed back, saying their message transcends party lines.

“The change I hope to see first is that America wakes up to what is happening — and that people start holding their legislators accountable, whether they’re Democrat or Republican. It really doesn’t matter,” said protester Faye Johnson.

For many, the protest was not just about any one leader. It was a call to restore trust in the broader political system and demand action from elected officials.

“I would like Congress to do their job. We elected them to represent us. They should stand up for Trump and what’s right — and do what is legal,” said protester Jerlone Beechy.

In addition to calling for accountability, some protesters emphasized the need for greater investment in public education.

“Our schools could use a lot of attention that they don’t have. We need more money for them,” Roche added.

Protesters noted this demonstration was larger than a similar event held earlier this summer, signaling growing momentum behind the movement.

