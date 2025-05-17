Protest against proposed FWC bear hunt, agency to discuss hunt this month

Protestors outside the Capitol Saturday rallying against at FWC proposed bear hunt

The FWC is proposing a bear hunt with strict rules and regulations that would take place in December

Watch to hear from opponents and to find out more about the bear hunt.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Protestors outside the Capitol Saturday looking to stop a proposed Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission black bear hunt that would take place in December.

"It's just going to be a slaughter of Florida's wildlife," said Leslie Carlisle, an advocate against the proposed FWC bear hunt. "One of the most majestic animals that we have in Florida, which is the black bear."

The FWC does have a list of proposed rules and regulations for this proposed hunt.

According to the FWC's website, the agency wants to slow population growth to balance population numbers and suitable habitats.

"There is a finite amount of suitable bear habitat, so if bear populations continue to grow unchecked, at some point bears will have to start living in more marginal habitats, like neighborhoods."

Their website also said "black bear populations have not reached levels where self-regulation has been exhibited anywhere in North America."

The last black bear hunt in the state was in 2015.

Yet opponents of the hunt said, the hunt feels unfair.

"I'm just very, very upset that they're proposing a slaughter of the bear when it's their state too," said Carlisle.

The FWC will discuss the bear hunt at their next commission meeting beginning May 21st in Ocala.

Protestors said they will be attending to voice their outrage.

