Phone call recordings and video evidence played in courtroom to wrap day 7 of Donna Adelson trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Day of 7 of the Donna Adelson trial saw phone recordings and video surveillance being played as the State provides evidence about the "bump" operation that they say shows Donna knew about the plot to kill Markel.

FBI Special Agent Pat Sanford took the stand Wednesday to share information about the wire taps law enforcement conducted of Charlie Adelson's phone.

The recordings show that Donna and Charlie shared an exchange after Donna was approached by an undercover agent during the bump operation.

Watch the video to hear those recordings.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Finding out more about what the State says Donna Adelson knew about Dan Markel's murder.

That's with video and phone call evidence of law enforcement's bump operation where they went undercover to blackmail Donna by handing her a flyer with an article about Dan Markel's murder, a phone number, and a $5,000 amount written down.

This took place in 2016.

The State says the first phone call Donna made after the bump was to Charlie Adelson.

The State played an excerpt in court to the jury of Charlie asking Donna what the flyer was about.

"Does it involve me or other people?" said Charlie, over the phone.

"Well, probably the both of us," responded Donna. "Probably the two of us, so you probably have a general idea what I'm talking about."

FBI Special Agent Pat Sanford testifying that Donna sounded calm in this phone call.

"Would you describe the defendant's demeanor on this call as really calm?" asked Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman.

"Yes," Sanford responded.

During the phone call, when Charlie asked Donna if she knew who gave her the flyer, she replied —

"No, oh no, it's not anonymous, it's not anonymous," said Donna on the phone. "I just don't want to discuss it over the phone."

Jurors have been instructed to be back in the courtroom at 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

