Dozens of Tallahassee neighbors gathered at the Historic Capitol to protest the Trump administration's military escalation in the Middle East, opposing any involvement by the United States.



The protest was called on short notice Tuesday evening and was attended by dozens.

It comes after days of uncertainty following American strikes on Iran and a broken ceasefire agreement.

Watch the video below to hear why neighbors believe war is the last thing America needs right now why one veteran is opposed to military action.

"NO WAR": Tallahassee neighbors protest American military involvement in the Middle East

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As we follow how the military conflict in the Middle East develops, dozens of Tallahassee neighbors chose not to stay quiet, but be loud about the issue.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the downtown neighborhood.

Speaking with the people against *any military involvement abroad and learning why they feel that way.

The Hands Off Iran protest follows several days of uncertainty following American strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Demonstrators I spoke with like Juniper Curtis believe an anti-war stance is the popular opinion among Americans.

"We're not here as some niche group, we're here because we want to represent the countless Americans who agree with this position and who do not want this kind of war."

Curtis believes America has enough problems at home that need resolving before federal government ever should get involved overseas.

"We're in a country where we struggle to get healthcare, we struggle to get school, we struggle to get food on people's tables, and yet we're trying to spend billions of dollars to attack a sovereign nation that has done nothing to us. And it's frankly absurd. We should be focusing on fixing problems here in Florida, in the United States."

Among the protestors was Robert Burns, a Marines veteran. He sees the Trump administration's actions as exactly what his oath of enlistment warned against.

"I joined the Marine Corps in 1982 to defend the Constitution and defend my country from all foes, foreign and domestic. And today I am once again defending my nation and my Constitution."

Burns says the Hands Off Iran protest may have been organized by a group of neighbors who identify as Socialists, but this issue is not one that should be reduced to political labels.

"This is not radical, this is America. We need to be out here and speak our displeasure to power. When our country, or our state, or our community, whatever it is, does something we disagree with, we need to be able to express ourselves. This is my First Amendment right, and I'm asserting it."

The groups that organized this protest say there are no plans to slow down and are planning to continue demonstrations throughout the summer and beyond.

In downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

