Neighbors prepare for family-friendly No Kings protest at historic Capitol

Over 2,000 No Kings protest are planned across the country Saturday, including in Tallahassee.

Neighbors say they have every intention of keeping the peace and putting no one in danger.

Watch now to find out how local law enforcement plan to monitor the gathering.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Saturday morning at the Historic Capitol Museum, you may see hundreds — possibly thousands of neighbors gathered to send a message to President Trump.

"He isn't a king. The only people who have true leadership, who should be the ones to determine the future of this country, are its people."

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in downtown Tallahassee.

Speaking with protest organizers to understand how they're planning to show up, and working to learn how local law enforcement plans to handle what is expected to be a massive gathering.

The No Kings Day movement calls itself a nationwide day of defiance against the Trump administration.

More than 2,000 No Kings protests are planned across the country, and more than 75 in the Sunshine State.

The law enforcement response from some corners of the state, like Brevard County, have been extreme.

"We're going to be notifying your family where to collect your remains at. Because we will kill you graveyard dead. We're not going to play. This has got to stop."

Here in Leon County, the message is much milder.

In a statement, a Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson says TPD will not have an increased presence at the protest unless they are called saying, "We are continuing to monitor activity both on the ground and online and will work with local and state partners to coordinate a response as needed."'

As of Friday night, I have not received a response from the Leon County Sheriff's Office or Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Governor Ron DeSantis has said violence or rioting won't be tolerated.

I spoke with Delilah Pierre who is helping organize the local protest.

She says there are no plans to put anyone in danger.

"Our intention is to have a family-friendly protest. We want everyone to come along, whether you're 80 or 2 years old, you're welcome. We have no intention to provoke anyone. We'll try to prevent any provocations of the protests."

Protestors will start to gather here the historic Capitol at around 10 am Saturday, and plans are to stay through the early afternoon.

In downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

