TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Faith leaders, residents, and civil rights advocates are weighing in on the proposed partnership between FSU and TMH — a deal some call a breakthrough for health care access and others say raises concerns about equity and oversight.



Community members are divided over the proposed FSU–TMH partnership.

Some residents say they’re hopeful but want transparency and long-term commitments before fully supporting the plan.

Mixed reactions and a community divided Over FSU–TMH partnership proposal

The proposed partnership between Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is drawing both celebration and concern.

"We want to not be disruptive to the current TMH board," TMH CEO Mark O'Bryant said.

I’m neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in downtown Tallahassee, where faith leaders say it’s a new era for health care access, but not everyone is convinced the deal goes far enough to protect the community.

At Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday morning, Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes stood alongside pastors, university officials, and community leaders to announce support for the FSU–TMH partnership.

Among those attending were FSU President Richard McCullough, FAMU CEO Kevin Lawson, TSC Provost Dr. Calandra Stringer, and TMH CEO Mark O’Bryant.

An unsigned memorandum of understanding lays out how the partnership will operate once approved by the Tallahassee City Commission.

Some community members say they see potential in the plan but remain cautious.

Neighbor Christic Henry says she wants to see transparency and lasting commitments before celebrating.

“It’s reason to be hopeful and to believe that there will be a continuity and an improvement upon the existing system,” Henry said.

Pastor Gregory James says the partnership could be especially important for families in neighborhoods where health care has been out of reach.

“Understanding how important health care is to a sector of people that are considered indigent, it’s important that we make sure FSU, TMH, FAMU, and TSC are all at the table,” James said.

But not everyone sees the plan the same way. The Tallahassee chapter of the NAACP opposes the deal, saying history has shown that FAMU has been left out of major opportunities before and that the partnership gives FSU too much control.

“We oppose this merger right now simply because of the historical standing and what we have seen with the transfer of programs from FAMU. We are concerned about indigent care as well as the financial issue of selling the assets of TMH at an undervalue based on what we’ve seen publicly so far," said Dr. Marlon Williams-Clark, president, Tallahassee NAACP.

The deal still has to go before the Tallahassee City Commission for final approval. Williams-Clark says the NAACP plans to continue pushing for more representation.

