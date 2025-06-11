Leon County leaders plan town hall over Lake Munson restoration, approve pedestrian safety upgrades

Neighbors successfully appealed Leon County commissioners Tuesday to plan a town hall over Lake Munson's restoration project.

Commissioners also approved further pedestrian safety upgrades.

Watch now to hear how commissioners approached the topic of a Lake Munson town hall.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Projects to continue reducing pedestrian crashes in Leon County — and a longstanding environmental issue at Lake Munson.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in downtown Tallahassee.

Breaking down what came out of Tuesday's Leon County commission meeting.

The longest topic of conversation: the continued restoration project at Lake Munson.

County Stormwater Management Coordinator Anna Padilla presented commissioners with a positive outlook on water quality.

"We are well on the way to improving and protecting the entire ecosystem with continued water quality improvements supporting that native and diverse system."

But neighbors in attendance like Max Epstein questioned that point of view. He presented data showing nutrient concentrations creeping back up to concerning levels.

Epstein says Lake Munson neighbors want to sit down with state agencies like the Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection to rework the restoration plan.

"We're here, we'd like to get all on the same page. What the data is showing is that it's not working; we're trending up. We'd like to get into a room and discuss this all. That's our number one ask."

Commissioners ultimately agreed, directing county staff to organize that meeting in the near future.

"I'm not intimidated to hear the science and data, as well as historic observations, the time observed for decades, that this community, with the state. I trust that they have their power points. Let's hear the science, the data, and maybe together, our regulatory bodies can concur with the input of the community."

On the pedestrian safety front, commissioners approved adding a traffic light and a northbound left turn lane at the intersection of Woodville Hwy and Natural Bridge Rd.

$210,000 from county funds and $1.1 million from the Florida Department of Transportation will fund construction.

County staff also continue to work on school zone speed enforcement devices.

We first told you they were approved unanimously in April.

Drive more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit at any given time of the school day session, and you'll find yourself with a $100 fine.

A draft ordinance will be presented at the county's September meeting.

Further traffic safety studies will be conducted on Woodville Hwy between Capital Circle to the county line, and the five-mile stretch of Apalachee Pkwy between Capital Circle and Apalachee Regional Park.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

