Leon County employees to receive 5% salary increase following commission debate and vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County employees are set to receive a 5% salary increase following debate at a recent County Commission meeting that led to a 4 to 3 vote in favor of the hike.

This raise will take effect on October 1.

Commissioners O'Keefe, Minor, and Welch voted against this motion and in favor of a merit based system with an average of a 3% increase. Ultimately, the 5% hike passed with 4 Commissioners voting in favor.



Leon County workers are getting a boost in their salaries for the fourth consecutive year. The pay raises come after much debate.

With a vote, all Leon County government employees will get a 5% salary increase.

"We recognize the struggle of maintaining their families, of trying to eat, to clothe themselves, to provide for housing, and it takes money to do that," said Bill Proctor, Leon County Commissioner of District 1.

Four Leon County Commissioners voted in favor of the 5% across the board raise, including Commissioner Proctor, citing the current cost of living as reasons for wanting to help out their employees while the money exists in their revenue stream.

This is the fourth year in a row salaries will increase by 5%.

"We've more or less made it a regular thing. And I just think (4:42) it's completely irresponsible," said Leon County Commissioner, Brian Welch, of District 4.

Commissioner Welch said he is adamantly against this raise. He was joined by two other Commissioners who voted against the increase in favor of a merit based approach. That would be an average raise of 3%

A figure that Welch said would have saved the County $1.5 million — and gone into their reserves.

Welch said costs have gone up for gas, medical insurance, and equipment, particularly for the sheriff's office that requires almost half of the Leon County budget.

While he said County reserves are healthy, he is worried about budget cuts to come.

"Here we had an opportunity to kind of step back and go, you know, we're going to hold back," said Welch. "We're going to be a little conservative. We're going to be cautious with this money, knowing that we've got a dark cloud on the horizon, and we just chose not to do that."

Welch said it's a concern because these raises are funding by ad valorem property taxes; a tax the State is reviewing.

A Special Florida House Committee has been established to study, reduce, or even eliminate property tax, potentially looking to add something on the ballot in 2026.

"When we receive those cuts, it's going to be felt in the community," said Welch. "Libraries may have to close. Mosquito control may have to go away. Mowing of parks and facilities may have to go away or be scaled back. I mean, these are real impacts. We won't be able to give our deputies raises. We won't be able to buy new cruisers."

On top of services, Welch said he's also worried cuts will mean they have to eliminate personnel in the future.

This 5% salary increase will apply for fiscal year 2026 which begins October 1.

