Leon County Commissioners call on City of Tallahassee for accountability over fire service fees

At a special board meeting Tuesday, the Leon County Commission voted against increasing fire service fees in a 5 to 2 vote.

Wednesday, Leon County Commissioners Bill Proctor and Christian Caban sharing the outcome of the meeting with the community and calling for action.

Leon County Commissioners decided not to increase fire service fees, but the conflict isn't over yet.

Fire service fees igniting conversation again Wednesday.

Leon County Commissioners Bill Proctor and Christian Caban calling for accountability from the City.

Tuesday, in a 5 to 2 vote, the Leon County Commission declined to increase fire service fees and voted for hiring a financial consultant, that's after County staff said they found inconsistencies with how the City was charging the fee.

The City said they do not have a formal statement right now.

"I can promise you this, to the people of our county and the city, we will continue to dig in, and we will fight for equity, and we will protect every dollar from bureaucratic incompetence," said Caban.

The City Commission is set to meet at their next meeting on August 20.

The County will now hire a financial consultant to look into how fire service fees have been collected and spent.

