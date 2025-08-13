Leon County Commission votes against increasing fire service fees

The Leon County Commission voted against increasing fire service fees at a special board meeting held Tuesday.



The vote halts the City's plan to implement a 22% increase as per an interlocal agreement between the County and the City.

Commissioners also voted to hire a financial consultant to look into how fire service fees are being collected and spent.

Watch the video for a recap of Tuesday's special meeting.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Leon County Commission votes no on an increase in fire fees. According to County staff that means the City cannot pass that 22% raise they've been on course to implement.

The Leon County Commission voted against raising the fire service fee, though not unanimously.

"I think tonight is the right outcome," said Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor.

"This is a great day for Leon County taxpayers," said Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban.

"Passes 5 to 2, two in opposition, Commissioner Cummings and Commissioner Maddox," said Chairman Brian Welch.

Disagreements over this fire service fee have persisted for several months now. The City of Tallahassee was on track to raise fire service fees by 22%. The County disagreed with the increases. They offered a compromise that the city later declined.

Currently, residents in most populated part of Tallahassee pay about $245 a year. After Tuesday's meeting, that rate will remain the same.

County staff say a third party cannot resolve this issue, due to an interlocal agreement. Only a mutual decision between County and City can change the fee.

Commissioners were divided over Staff's recommendation to hire a financial consultant to look into how fire service fees are collected and spent. Others worried about creating animosity with the City.

"Why raise a fight if it's not beneficial to the citizens?," said Commissioner Carolyn D. Cummings during the Commission meeting.

Ultimately, the decision passed 5 to 2. The main reason? Transparency for neighbors and holding the City and County accountable.

"For me, this is an idea of making sure rate payers are treated fairly and the local agreement is being followed entirely," said Minor.

"So what we're going to do, we're going to engage with a financial consultant to see, hey, has the county underfunded this account? Has the city underfunded this account?" said Caban. "If so, hopefully we'll have an option to come back and say, hey, we all need to true up."

As for what's next, the County will hire a financial consultant to look through County and City documents about how fire fees have been collected and spent.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

