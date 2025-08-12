Leon County Clerk's Office responds to allegations of 'Neglect of Duty'

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Clerk's Office has responded to the letter that was sent in late June, where Judge Francis J. Allman reported "Neglect of Duty" concerns and asked Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz to review a letter he wrote to the Clerk's Office and take any action deemed necessary. The letter became public in mid-July.

Judge Allman claimed there was a pattern of excessive delays and ongoing filing and docketing errors resulting in inaccurate court records, with the potential to cause significant due process and/or safety issues.

In the response from the counsel representing Leon County Clerk of Court Gwen Marshall, they say the clerk's office is working under funding, staffing, and administrative stress. They also say that while there hasn't been any failure to comply with an order or directive of the chief judge, they did admit that sometimes mistakes were made, and then steps are taken to improve the process by implementing new training and procedures.

The response also addresses each concern from the judge, including the allegations of docket delays and errors. They say those concerns stem from increases in case filings and staffing shortages.

They say as of June, they're all caught up on all pending pleadings and everything is within standard-filing measures tracked by the Florida Clerks of Court Operations Corporation.

Marshall's counsel says in part,

The Leon County Clerk’s Office takes these matters seriously and is working diligently to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, efficiency, and service to the public. Where concerns have been raised, remedies have been implemented, and improvements will continue. The Leon County Clerk’s Office will continue to comply with all “order[s]” and “directive[s] of the chief judge,” Fla. R. Gen. Prac. & Admin. 2.215(i), and work to fulfill its duties and responsibilities to Leon County residents. Indeed, we intend to do so, based on recent constructive dialogue between the chief judge and clerk on July 18 and 22, 2025.



READ FULL RESPONSE BELOW:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

