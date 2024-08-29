LCSO arrests 16-year-old student for weapon on Leon High Campus

The Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old student on the campus of Leon High School Thursday.

This is the second student to be arrested at Leon High for weapons this month.

Read the news release below to see what happened Thursday.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Thursday, August 29th at approximately 12:30 p.m., an LCSO School Resource Deputy alerted Leon High School administration of information of a potential weapon on campus. School officials conducted an administrative search of a 16-year-old student’s vehicle and found a BB gun. The discovery led deputies to conduct a further search of the vehicle. During the vehicle search, deputies discovered a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

The student is charged with felony Possession of Weapon on Campus and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The school administration, in coordination with LCSO took swift and decisive action to address this incident. Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.

