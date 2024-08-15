Deputy arrests 15-year-old girl at Leon High School for having a weapon on campus

Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old girl at Leon High School Thursday afternoon.

LCSO said they found can of pepper spray and a stun gun in her purse.

Read the LCSO news release below to see how they made the arrest.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Thursday, August 15th at approximately 12:30 p.m., School Resource at Leon High was made aware of a student with a possible weapon.

The deputy met with school administration who were conducting a threat assessment on a 15-year-old female Leon High student. The student posted a photo of herself with a firearm on social media and school staff became aware of it.

The deputy and school staff contacted the student on school property and school staff searched her belongings. A small can of pepper spray and an electronic weapon (stun gun) were discovered in her purse.

The student is charged with felony Possession of Weapon on Campus and was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The school administration, in coordination with LCSO took swift and decisive action to address this incident. Parents and guardians are urged to have open and candid discussions with their children regarding the importance of adhering to the district's zero tolerance policy for weapons on campus. Ensuring that students understand the gravity of this matter and the potential consequences is vital in maintaining a safe and secure school environment.

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious, Leon County School related activity or call 850-922-KIDS.

