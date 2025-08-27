Katherine Magbanua testifies in Donna Adelson trial

Katherine Magbanua, Charlie Adelson's ex girlfriend, testifies Tuesday in day 6 of the Donna Adelson trial.



Magbanua said Charlie had conversations with his mother about the plot to kill Markel.

Magbanua provided additional context about the plot to kill Markel.

Watch the video for a recap of key points from her testimonies and to hear from other witnesses Tuesday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Seven witnesses taking the stand Tusday in day 6 of the Donna Adelson trial.

One key witness, Katherine Magbanua, the ex girlfriend of Charlie Adelson and the direct link connecting Charlie and the hitmen who killed Dan Markel.

She is currently facing life in prison for Markel's murder.

Magbanua testifying that Charlie and Donna spoke about the plot to kill Markel.

"So this was like was a regular part of the way this works whenever this conversation came up?" asked Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman.

"Yes ma'am," said Magbanua responded.

"He would consult his mother and come back and speak to you?" asked Cappleman.

"Yes ma'am," Magbanua replied.

Magbanua said she was aware Markel was affecting the entire family.

"He was just mentioning that his parents were going through it, that his sister was going through it," said Magbanua. "I mean he basically painted a bad picture of Mr. Markel."

"Yes ma'am," Magbanua replied.

Magbanua also testified that the money she received for the murder was stapled together, a way the State has laid out that Charlie kept his money, and that it was damp.

Magbanua said she asked Charlie about this.

"He told me that his mom washed the money," said Magbanua.

"That she physically washed the money?" asked Cappleman.

"Yes ma'am," said Magbanua.

The Defense argued that there was no direct contact that linked Donna with Magbanua.

"When you're having those discussions with Charlie and with Sigfredo [Garcia], she's not involved in those discussions is she?" asked defense attorney, Jackie Fulford.

"No ma'am," replied Magbanua.

Yet — the state ended their redirect of Magbanua showing the train of communication that links Donna with the hitmen.

"Donna had conversations with Charlie, Charlie had conversations with you," asked Cappleman. "Charlie was the go between between you and Donna?"

"Yes ma'am," said Magbanua.

"The same way you were the go between between Charlie and Garcia?" asked Cappleman.

"Yes ma'am," replied Magbanua.

Earlier Tuesday, another witness, Jeffrey Lacasse took the stand. Lacasse is Wendi Adelson's ex boyfriend. He testified to a conversation he had with Wendi showing the impact Markel had on the Adelson family, and the extend to her brother, Charlie, was willing to go.

"Can I tell you something in confidence," said Lacasse, recalling something Wendi had said to him. "Last summer my brother looked into all options to take care of the Danny Markel problem, including hiring a hitman that cost $15,000.

Jurors have been instructed to report back to the courthouse at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Court is set to resume at 9 a.m.

