Jury spends large portion of day listening to wire taps on day 8 of Donna Adelson's trial

Jurors spends the entire day Thursday listening to wire taps in day 8 of the Donna Adelson trial.



One witness took the stand Thursday breaking down wire taps recorded from conversations between the co-conspirators.

These calls all happened around the time of the "bump" operation in 2016.

Watch the video to hear why the State entered this evidence in day 8 of the trial.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More wire taps played during day 8 of Donna Adelson's trial. The State calling FBI Special Agent Pat Sanford back to the stand to show how the co-conspirators are communicating after the "bump" operation, when law enforcement went undercover to blackmail Donna to see what she knew about Dan Markel's murder.

That's when Donna was given an article about Markel's murder, a phone number, and $5,000 written down, asking for money to take care of the hitman, Luis Rivera.

The State using phone calls as evidence following th bump to show how the operation rattled the co-conspirators.

"I will tell you one thing," said Charlie Adelson on a phone call to Donna. "I'm about 99% sure that it's what you thought it was originally, that it's what you told me earlier."

The State also using the phone calls to show the train of communication that connects Donna with Charlie, Charlie with Katherine Magbanua, and Magbanua with Sigfredo Garcia, the hitman; all trying to work out what to do with the number.

"I'm going to have someone try to call it again and find out," said Charlie Adelson over the phone to Donna.

The State also played a phone conversation between Donna and the undercover agent. Donna can be heard denying she has any knowledge.

"I don't know who he is," said Donna to the undercover agent. "I am out of the loop, that is not me."

Yet Donna calls Charlie after to share how the conversation went where they can be heard speaking in code — something that is common throughout these calls.

"Any more nonsense from the patients?" said Charlie.

"Yeah, that's why I know those things always get aggravating but I try not to let that bother me," said Donna.

The State saying Donna called law enforcement's bluff following this phone call.

The Defense has yet to cross-examine SA Sanford, we expect that on Friday. Court is set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

