Jury learning about Donna's character through close friends in day 1 of Defense presenting its case

The Defense called their first witnesses to the stand Tuesday as they began presenting their case to the jury.



Jurors are learning about Donna Adelson's character through close friends, including reactions around the time Dan Markel was killed.

8 witnesses in total took the stand Tuesday.

The Defense calling 8 witnesses Tuesday in day 1 of presenting their case to the jury, including close friends of the Adelsons to speak to Donna's character following Dan Markel's murder.

"She was distraught," said close friend, Richard Schagrin. "Harvey was in shock."

The Defense pushing back against several arguments made by the State last week, including the motive behind Donna's trip to Vietnam. That's when she was arrested at Miami Airport trying to board a flight on a one-way ticket.

The State said this was her attempt to flee the Country. The Defense said there was no warrant out for her arrest at the time so Donna was free to travel, doubling down on her reason for returning: a scheduled Bat Mitzvah in January for her grandson.

"They were coming back for the Bat Mitzvah?" asked Defense Attorney, Joshua Zelman.

"Oh definitely, they wouldn't miss it for the world," said Schagrin.

"Donna was the ultimate Jewish mother," said Schagrin. "Not unlike my wife, she was very involved with her children and grandchildren's lives. I think Donna was maybe a little more involved in her grandchildren because of the situation of the grandson's losing her father, and Wendi working."

The State cross-examined to counter the perception of Donna as the "ultimate Jewish grandmother" using evidence of email communication shown during the State's presentation of their case last week. That communication showed Donna wanted to aggravate Dan Markel during the contentious divorce between Wendi and Dan.

"You said Donna Adelson is a Jewish Grandmother?" asked Assistant State Attorney, Georgia Cappleman.

"Does a typical Jewish grandmother suggest dressing her grandchildren up in Nazi uniform? asked Cappleman.

"Not to my knowledge," Schagrin responded. This concluded the State's cross-examination.

Jurors are back at 8:30 a.m Wednesday morning for the Defense to call more witnesses.

