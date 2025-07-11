Judge discusses two motions in Donna Adelson case, just over a month before murder trial is set to begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Donna Adelson was in court Friday where Judge Stephen Everett discussed two motions, marking one of the final times Adelson is in court before her murder trial begins in August.

Judge Everett discussed two motions: one to seek raw data communications, the other to extend deadlines to file motions ahead of the trial.

Everett allowed the defense access to the raw data but raised concerns about a conflict of interest.

Everett said all motions must be filed by July 21.

Watch the video to find out the latest developments in this case ahead of the murder trial set for next month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Donna Adelson was in court Friday, where Judge Stephen Everett discussed 2 motions that were on the table: the first, seeking raw communications including those from Charlie Adelson's phone, and two, extending deadlines for filing motions ahead of the trial.

Donna Adelson is accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot in Tallahassee, which led to the death of her son-in-law Florida State Professor Dan Markel in 2014.

Friday, Judge Stephen Everett raised concerns about the release of raw data, including emails and texts between her and her son, Charlie.

Charlie was convicted in Markel's death in 2023.

Everett raised concerns on whether the release would be a conflict of interest, an issue that has previously delayed her trial

"Have you discussed with your client the possibility of this reopening the door to any conflicts?" asked Judge Stephen Everett.

"No we have not because I don't think it would reopen the door," said Adelson's defense attorney, Joshua D Zelman.

The state did not object to this request. There was also a second motion to extend deadlines.

"It's certainly not our intent to do anything to delay the commencement of the trial as scheduled," said Zelman.

The defense is requesting more time, saying they discovered there was more call evidence they didn't have access to, and there have been some delays in depositions.

The state did not object to the motion, adding that they have extra work to do, including the deposition of a defense witness.

As for a January request for a change of venue, court records show that this request was denied by the court reading in part: "The hearing evidence does not demonstrate that the extent and nature of pretrial publicity is so pervasive that attempting to seat a jury would be futile."

In addition, documents state "the defendant may renew her motion following an attempt to actually select the jury."

As we wait for that trial to begin, ABC 27 was able to obtain video from our partners at COURT TV of the day Adelson was taken into custody. This newly released video shows Adelson in distress as she is being transferred from Miami to Tallahassee.

Adelson was arrested in November 2023 at Miami International Airport.

The state attorney said she was trying to catch a flight to Vietnam, where she could not be extradited to the U.S.

Adelson's final pre-trial hearing is set for August 8, with the trial set to begin on August 19.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

