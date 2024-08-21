Jack Porter retains Seat 1 on Tallahassee City Commission with majority vote win in primary

Jack Porter retained her seat on the Tallahassee City Commission with a majority win in the primary election Tuesday.

Rudy Ferguson won 39% of the votes, Louis Dilbert won 9%.

Watch now to hear from the incumbent city commissioner after finding out she'd won.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jack Porter will sit on the Tallahassee City Commission for four more years.

I'm Alberto Camargo in downtown Tallahassee.

I spoke with Commissioner Porter as she celebrated her second win in as many elections.

In the end, Jack Porter received 53% of votes in the race for City Commission seat 1.

More than 18,000 neighbors voted for her in the primary.

"It's overwhelming to think about the public putting their trust in me for another four years. I believe so much in this city and what we can do together for the people who really need our support."

Rudy Ferguson took just under 39% of the vote.

Louis Dilbert won just under 8%.

Porter won the race Tuesday, but she says she was ready to continue battling for more votes until November if that's what it was going to take.

"You never know and you never take for granted any single vote, so my mind was totally focused on today but of course had it gone to a general, we would have fought to the bitter end."

While Porter celebrates, other area races are still in play for November.

In downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.