HAPPENING NOW: First public hearing underway for new FSU-TMH partnership

This is the first of two public hearings set to take place. The second one is on October 22nd
Channing Frampton
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee Commission is set to discuss the new TMH-FSU partnership that will take away the City's role in decisions about the hospital and put them on Florida State University.

The meeting on Wednesday is the first of two public hearings.

The meetings come after lengthy discussions for months about who will own Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, when the City of Tallahassee decided to look at options other than selling the hospital's buildings and assets.

After months of deliberation, TMH and FSU brought a new deal to the table where the City would transfer the ownership of TMH to FSU, to be rebranded under FSU Health.

