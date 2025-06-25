Tallahassee man arrested in child death investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Police say a child death investigation is now a homicide after police uncovered what they're calling signs of foul play.



25-year-old Deric Young was arrested in connection with the one-year-old's death.

Police say the child was found not breathing on Monday at a residence on Saxon Street.

According to police, an autopsy revealed the child had suffered severe injuries, including multiple strikes to the head with a closed fist.

TPD News Release:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has arrested 25-year-old Deric Young following a death investigation that was later ruled a homicide involving a one-year-old child.

On June 23, at approximately 9:15 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Saxon Street in reference to a child who was not breathing. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but sadly, the child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Initially treated as a death investigation, detectives quickly uncovered signs of foul play. An autopsy revealed the child had suffered severe injuries, including multiple strikes to the head with a closed fist that ultimately caused the child’s death. Based on these findings and additional evidence, TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the case.

As the investigation evolved, Detectives learned the child was left in the care of Young, the boyfriend of the woman hired to watch the child, the night before the incident occurred.

Detectives developed probable cause and arrested Young for murder and aggravated child abuse.

TPD remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable and holding offenders accountable. If you see something, say something. Report suspicious activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.