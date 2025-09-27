“Good Things Grow Here”: Local artists lead creative comeback after crosswalk art controversy

After Tallahassee's artistic crosswalks were removed, KCCI shifts creativity from the streets to vibrant murals on city walls



KCCI’s new initiative is a direct response to past challenges, aiming to revitalize neighborhoods, especially around schools, through creative, inclusive place-making led by local voices.



Community-driven art fosters strong connections and pride, as people feel personally invested when they see their own neighborhoods reflected in the artwork.

Watch the video to see how a local artist turned his passion into a community eye-catcher KCCI’s new initiative is a direct response to past challenges, aiming to revitalize neighborhoods—especially around schools—through creative, inclusive placemaking led by local voices.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Good things are growing in Tallahassee and now, it’s on the walls for all to see.

I’m Lyric Sloan in Downtown Tallahassee where a vibrant new mural is kicking off a year-long mission to bring more public art to the city.

The unveiling of the “Good Things Grow Here” mural is a vibrant reminder of what Tallahassee brings to the table or in this case, the wall.

Painted by local artist Andy Steinbrink, the mural symbolizes a renewed commitment to local creativity. For Steinbrink, this project is especially meaningful because it’s happening right in his own backyard.

“This is my community. You know, I'm not traveling out of town to paint this mural. I bike through Cascades every morning on my way to work. I just love that I can make this space a more beautiful place with my art,” Steinbrink said.

This mural kicks off a year-long initiative launched by KCCI, sparked by controversy earlier this year when the city removed a series of artistic crosswalks due to policies prohibiting artwork on the streets.

"What we're going to be looking at next year is how we can get creative in placemaking and some of those things we do might be on private property. It might be on school property. We'll look at public private partnerships that are available, and utilize those to enhance place in a variety of different neighborhoods," Betsy Couch, KCCI Executive Director said.

In August, the Florida Department of Transportation sent a letter to the City of Tallahassee demanding the removal of crosswalk artwork created by students, warning that failure to comply could result in the loss of state funding.

The directive stems from a Trump-era policy that requires intersections and crosswalks to remain free of potential distractions, including political messages and artwork.

“Next year's KCCI Community Catalyst team will focus on going into the nine neighborhoods where the artistic crosswalks were lost.and they are going to look to kind of bring back that creativity, that community spirit, through a variety of different place making tools," Couch said.

For local artists like Steinbrink, creativity isn’t about making a statement from the outside it’s about showcasing what’s already here.

“Growing art, growing beauty, growing a better environment for us to live in. Tallahassee is a beautiful place,” Steinbrink said.

Public art does more than brightens spaces, it gives a community a voice.

"Art really gives people a connection especially when it's citizen-driven art. People are truly passionate about it," Couch said.

That passion and connection are the key to KCCI involving local artists in shaping spaces that reflect the community’s spirit.

Being a part of a project like the one behind be is possible for anyone in the community. As KCCI plans to put up more art throughout the city you can apply to be a KCCI catalyst to help create more community driven placemakers around the city. In downtown Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan ABC 27

