Former Leon Co. Church Youth Director pleads not guilty on felony molestation charges, doesn't appear in court

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Tuesday, October 14th, Terrance Booker entered a not guilty plea on several felony charges. The former Leon County Church Youth Director is accused of sexually molesting a boy at his church. He didn't appear in court in person or by Zoom.

Last month, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said they've been investigating Booker since July on this case, but they've previously investigated Booker in 2020 following allegations of him sexually molesting three juvenile male members of the same church. LCSO says during this investigation, they were able to establish probable cause for both cases.

Booker turned himself in to authorities last month and faces the following charges:



One Count Lewd LASCV Behavior Victim age 12 to 16

One count Lewd and Lascivious Battery

Two Counts Sex offense-against child-fondling victim 12yoa up to 16yoa offender 18 yoa older

Two Counts Lewd LASCV Behavior victim age 14 to 17

Two counts sex assault ovr 12 yoa physical force no DMG

Six Counts Sex Offense against child-fondling victim 12yoa up to 16yoa offender 18 yoa older

Booker is due back in court in January.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.