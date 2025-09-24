LCSO: Church Youth Director and Leon County School Employee arrested on Molestation Charges

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has announced that 40-year-old Terrance Booker turned himself in on Tuesday, following accusations of sexually molesting a juvenile male at his church.

LCSO says in July, their Criminal Investigations Bureau began looking into allegations against Booker, who at the time was a local church youth director and was employed by W.T. Moore Elementary School and assisted with after-school activities.

The press release states that in 2020, LCSO previously investigated Booker after allegations were brought against him, accusing him of sexually molesting three juvenile male members of the same church. They say that at the time, the investigation didn't establish enough probable cause for an arrest and was placed into a suspended status pending any new information.

LCSO says that through the 2025 investigation, probable cause was established in both the 2020 and 2025 cases for one count of Lewd and Lascivious Battery and two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

Booker was arrested and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility and faces eight additional felony counts.

The sheriff's office says it's unknown whether these incidents were isolated or if similar incidents have happened within the church or school communities. They're asking anyone with information regarding these incidents, or unreported incidents, to contact the sheriff's office in person or by phone at 850-606-3300.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.