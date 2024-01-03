FIND OUT HOW: New private school to serve Tallahassee children through tailored education

A new non-profit private school will open its in Tallahassee for the start of the next academic year.

Founder of B&B Scholar Academy, Charlene Thornton, says the school will go beyond the traditional curriculum and hopes students will bring private school vouchers with them.

Watch the video to find out more about what this educational opportunity will provide and to hear from public school education advocates about the use of these vouchers for private education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new non-profit private school is coming to Tallahassee. Educators share how this academic opportunity will serve children and our community, as they look to neighbors for support. And public advocates weigh in on the opening of a new private school.

B&B Scholar Academy is the dream of Charlene Thornton.

"I'm doing it for the children really," said Thornton, founder and CEO of B&B Scholar Academy. She's been running a daycare for the last 20 years.

Now, she's celebrating with this opening. The school will open in the fall of 2024 and will aim to serve 150 students.

"Education is the key to unlocking the potential of every individual," said Thornton. And she said she is doing this in her own unique way.

"A lot of the schools here, they're geared towards the education right, and not many are geared towards the family feeling towards the children and the family," said Thornton.

She wants to boost collaboration and community outreach. Private school allows her to have the flexibility to provide a tailored education.

"We are able to get in there and practice different types of educational services that may or may not be allowed in public school," said Thornton.

One parent, Roshanna Beard, said her son has enjoyed this non traditional framework.

"It kind of becomes a whole familial thing vs just like this is your homework for the week, we are able to do it together," said Beard.

Thornton said that as a non-profit school they are hoping for a least 5 percent of their students to bring school vouchers with them but that she's aiming for more.

This is when public tax dollars can be used for private schools through scholarships. The controversial voucher program was recently expanded by Governor DeSantis.

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association, said it's detracting funding away from public schools. "With the growth of the voucher movement it's a mission in which it's about making money, it's about profits, rather than about the education of children," said Spar.

While Thornton said she understands this side, she says her focus will always remain on the quality of education for her students.

"We are family, we are going to be there to help push the child to their full potential," said Thornton.

B&B Scholar Academy are currently looking to fill positions on their board. They say they are preparing their website and finalizing plans for their opening. You can contact them directly at info@bbsacademy.org. Ms. Thornton says her website www.bbsacademy.org will be up and running by the end of the month.

