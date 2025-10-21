FAMU Board of Trustees files motion to have lawsuit regarding FAMU President selection process dismissed

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — FAMU Board of Trustees filed a motion to have the lawsuit against the presidential search process dismissed with prejudice.

The motion was filed earlier this month.

In June, the group identified as alumni donors with significant, charitable contributions with ties to Florida A&M University filed an emergency injunction over the selection of Marva Johnson as president. The suit is against the eight board members who voted "yes" for Johnson, including Jamal Brown, Nicole Washington, Deveron Gibbons, John Crossman, Emery Gainey, Raphael Vazquez, Michael White, and Kelvin Lawson, and the Florida Board of Governors.

The lawsuit questioned “whether due process requirements, and specific legal standards related to the operation and administration were met in the process to select and appoint the 13th President of FAMU." The suit accused the defendants of violating state law by “usurping the search committee and planning to pick Johnson from the beginning.” It claims the board members no showed on meetings to disrupt the search process.

The motion claims the plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of proof, and the fact that the complaint was filed four months ago makes the case questionable. It lists six reasons as to why the case should be dismissed.

The complaint is a Shotgun Pleading

Plaintiffs lack standing to pursue an injunction

The complaint fails to establish the basic elements for an injunction

The complaint is barred by the separation powers doctrine

Plaintiffs' request for injunctive relief is moot

The statutes cited do not provide for a private right of action

The motion hasn't been ruled on.

