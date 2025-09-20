TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From lobster rolls to live music, Friday night’s Downtown GetDown delivered fun, flavor, and community in the heart of Tallahassee.



Food trucks, face painting, and live music set the scene for a vibrant evening in downtown Tallahassee.

Families and students filled the streets, enjoying the festive atmosphere and local flavors.

Downtown GetDown draws crowd with food, music, and community spirit

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A night of music, food, and fun in the heart of the city.

Neighbors here say Friday's Downtown GetDown was a big success.

Food trucks sold favorites like lobster rolls and snow cones, vendors lined the street, and a live band kept the crowd moving. Some clubs even had lines out the door.

Among the crowd, attendee Dabria Billings enjoyed face painting and grabbed a bite at the food trucks. But she says the people make this event special.

"I am having a great time tonight. I came out, and there were so many families out here, which I think is a great thing. It's a great time to come out, just hang out with the family, and there are a lot of students out here as well," Billings said.

Kent State students Brady Jacobs and Maddox Encarnacion came to Tallahassee for Saturday's game at Doak Campbell Stadium and decided to stop by downtown as well.

"Everyone is so nice to us, even when we say we're Kent State fans," Jacobs said.

"We're the opposing field, but everyone gives us so much love and respect. It's such a good environment," Encarnacion said.

Ashley Chaney owns Hayward House. She says the GetDown is a boost for local businesses and a great way to build community.

"The community loves them. The vibe downtown when we have events like this is unlike anything else in Tallahassee," Chaney said.

