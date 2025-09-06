Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

Donna Adelson Trial in pictures from start to finish

Adelson was found guilty of first-degree murder, solicitation, and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel
Donna Adelson 09042025
WTXL ABC 27
Donna Adelson 09042025
Posted
and last updated

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The high-profile trial of Donna Adelson is now over after nearly three weeks. Adelson was found guilty of all three counts by a jury of her peers on September 4th. Adelson will now become the 5th person to serve time for the death of former Florida State Professor Dan Markel, who was shot and killed in July 2014.

These photos below were captured by photographer Alicia Devine. They provide a different view of the trial from jury selection to the verdict.

Pre-trial Motion Hearing:

Adelson premotion hearing
Harvey Adelson, left, looks at his wife, Donna Adelson during a hearing for her trial Monday, Aug. 19, 2025. Adelson is charged in the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Jury Selection:

Adelson jury selection218_1.JPG
Donna Adelson, who is charged in the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel, listens to potential jurors answer questions during the first day of jury selection Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
donna adelson day 2 jury selex 1.jpg
Donna Adelson during Day 2 of jury selection
Day 3 Donna Adelson jury selection162.JPG
Donna Adelson whispers with her defense team before day 3 of jury selection begins Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Opening Statements:

Donna Adelson opening statements032.JPG
Judge Stephen Everett gives instructions to those in the courtroom gallery before opening statements begin for the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Donna Adelson opening statements671.JPG
ASA Georgia Cappleman shows the jury a fragment of the driver side window from Dan Markel’s vehicle during the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Donna Adelson opening statements416.JPG
Defense attorney Jackie Fulford presents the defense’s opening statement in the trial for Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Donna Adelson opening statements435.JPG
Defense attorney Jackie Fulford presents the defense’s opening statement in the trial for Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Donna Adelson opening statements823.JPG
Donna Adelson, right, listens to her defense attorney Josh Zelman during a recess Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Donna Adelson opening statements158.JPG
Phil Markel, right, and his family stand as jurors enter the courtroom for the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Trial:

Friday, August 22nd:

Donna Adelson opening statements1143.JPG
Luis Rivera, one of the convicted hitmen who killed Dan Markel, takes the stand to testify in the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Donna Adelson opening statements1183.JPG
Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Jackie Fulford cross-examines Luis Rivera on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Monday, August 25th:

Wendi Adelson427.JPG
Wendi Adelson testifies for the trial of her mother, Donna Adelson on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Wendi Adelson671.JPG
Wendi Adelson hands ASA Georgia Cappleman two large binders used as evidence for Adelson to reference during testimony Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Wendi Adelson358.JPG
ASA Georgia Cappleman shows Wendi Adelson documents from her divorce during testimony Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Wendi Adelson621.JPG
Wendi Adelson testifies in the trial of her mother, Donna Adelson, as a photo of Wendi’s ex-husband is displayed on a screen for the jury Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Donna Adelson August 25th 2025
Donna Adelson looks towards her husband, Harvey Adelson, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Donna Adelson 08252025
Donna Adelson looks over notes with her defense attorney Jackie Fulford, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Ruth Markel 08252025
Ruth Markel, left, whispers with ASA Georgia Cappleman during a recess Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Robert Adelson253.JPG
Robert Adelson, who is said to be estranged from his family, testifies in the trial of his mother, Donna Adelson on Monday, Aug.25, 2025.
Robert Adelson348.JPG
Robert Adelson, who is said to be estranged from his family, testifies in the trial of his mother, Donna Adelson on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Tuesday, August 26th:

Jeffrey Lacasse337.JPG
ASA Georgia Cappleman hands Jeffrey Lacasse a printout of text messages sent between Wendi Adelson and her older brother, Robert Adelson during Lacasse’s testimony Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
Jeffrey Lacasse366.JPG
Jeffrey Lacasse testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
June Umchinda039.JPG
June Umchinda, Charlie Adelson’s ex-girlfriend, testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
Katherine Magbanua032.JPG
Katherine Magbanua, who has been convicted for the murder of Dan Markel and is serving a life sentence, testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
Katherine Magbanua125.JPG
Katherine Magbanua, who has been convicted for the murder of Dan Markel and is serving a life sentence, testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Wednesday, August 27th:

Donna Adelson 08272025
Donna Adelson peers over her shoulder and smiles at her husband, Harvey Adelson on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
Harvey Adelson 08272025
Harvey Adelson smiles at his wife, Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Friday, August 29th:

Pat Sanford08292025.JPG
FBI Special Agent Patrick Sanford, right, testifies for a third day in the trial of Donna Adelson, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Pat Sanford defense 08292025 .JPG
Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Jackie Fulford cross-examines FBI Special Agent Patrick Sanford on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Judge Everrett 08292025.JPG
Judge Stephen Everrett wears headphones as he listens to wiretaps played in the courtroom Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Donna Adelson 08292025
Donna Adelson turns around and smiles at her husband, Harvey Adelson before court begins, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Adelson trial attorneys128.JPG
Donna Adelson’s defense attorneys Josh Zelman, left, and Jackie Fulford, front left, talk with ASA Sarah Kathryn Dugan, center, Georgia Cappleman, second from right, and Eddie Evans during a recess in Donna Adelson’s trial Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Donna Adelson 08292025
Donna Adelson stands as Judge Stephen Everett addresses her Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Drina Bernhardt08292025.JPG
ASA Georgia Cappleman shows Drina Bernhardt, an inmate at the Leon County Jail, a piece of artwork done by Donna Adelson and gifted to her while they were in jail together during trial Friday, Aug.29, 2025.
Patricia Byrd08292025.JPG
Patricia Byrd, a Leon County Jail inmate, reviews a document shown to her by Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Josh Zelman on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

September 2nd:

Donna Adelson 09022025
Donna Adelson enters the courtroom following a brief recess Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.
Donna Adelson 09022025
Donna Adelson speaks with there defense attorney Jackie Fulford during trial Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.
Havery Adelson 09022025.JPG
Harvey Adelson listens as his wife, Donna Adelson’s defense team asks for an acquittal Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.
Georgia Cappleman 09022025
ASA Georgia Cappleman speaks to Judge Stephen Everett during a sidebar Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

September 3rd:

Donna Adelson 09032025
Donna Adelson listens to her attorney speak to the judge Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Donna testimony decision461.JPG
Donna Adelson speaks with her defense team while deciding whether or not she will testify on her own behalf Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Donna testimony decision613.JPG
Donna Adelson, left, participates in a sidebar asked for by her defense team Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.
Donna Adelson 09032025
Donna Adelson reacts to seeing friends sit behind her in the courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Closing Arguments:

September 4th:

AdelsonClosings162.JPG
ASA Georgia Cappleman presents the State’s closing arguments in the trial of Donna Adelson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
AdelsonClosings158.JPG
ASA Georgia Cappleman presents the State’s closing arguments in the trial of Donna Adelson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Adelson Defense Closing514.JPG
Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Jackie Fulford presents the defense’s closing argument Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
AdelsonDefense Closing362.JPG
Donna Adelson reviews documents before her defense team presents closing arguments Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

AdelsonClosing Markel family.JPG
Phil, Shelly and Ruth Markel listen to the State’s closing arguments in the trial of Donna Adelson as a photo of Dan Markel is displayed on the screens for the courtroom Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Verdict:

Donna Adelson reacts to jury's verdict that finds her guilty
Donna Adelson reacts to a jury finding her guilty for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Donna Adelson Verdict Markel Family.JPG
Shelly, Phil and Ruth Markel hold hands as the verdict is read for Donna Adelson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Adelson was found guilty for the murder of Dan Markel.
Donna Adelson is taken out of the courtroom following guilty verdict Thursday night
Donna Adelson is escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs after being found guilty for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood