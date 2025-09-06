Donna Adelson Trial in pictures from start to finish

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The high-profile trial of Donna Adelson is now over after nearly three weeks. Adelson was found guilty of all three counts by a jury of her peers on September 4th. Adelson will now become the 5th person to serve time for the death of former Florida State Professor Dan Markel, who was shot and killed in July 2014.

These photos below were captured by photographer Alicia Devine. They provide a different view of the trial from jury selection to the verdict.

Pre-trial Motion Hearing:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Harvey Adelson, left, looks at his wife, Donna Adelson during a hearing for her trial Monday, Aug. 19, 2025. Adelson is charged in the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Jury Selection:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson, who is charged in the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel, listens to potential jurors answer questions during the first day of jury selection Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

Donna Adelson during Day 2 of jury selection

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson whispers with her defense team before day 3 of jury selection begins Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025.

Opening Statements:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Judge Stephen Everett gives instructions to those in the courtroom gallery before opening statements begin for the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat ASA Georgia Cappleman shows the jury a fragment of the driver side window from Dan Markel’s vehicle during the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Defense attorney Jackie Fulford presents the defense’s opening statement in the trial for Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson, right, listens to her defense attorney Josh Zelman during a recess Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Phil Markel, right, and his family stand as jurors enter the courtroom for the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Trial:

Friday, August 22nd:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Luis Rivera, one of the convicted hitmen who killed Dan Markel, takes the stand to testify in the trial of Donna Adelson on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Jackie Fulford cross-examines Luis Rivera on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Monday, August 25th:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Wendi Adelson testifies for the trial of her mother, Donna Adelson on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Wendi Adelson hands ASA Georgia Cappleman two large binders used as evidence for Adelson to reference during testimony Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat ASA Georgia Cappleman shows Wendi Adelson documents from her divorce during testimony Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Wendi Adelson testifies in the trial of her mother, Donna Adelson, as a photo of Wendi’s ex-husband is displayed on a screen for the jury Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson looks towards her husband, Harvey Adelson, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson looks over notes with her defense attorney Jackie Fulford, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Ruth Markel, left, whispers with ASA Georgia Cappleman during a recess Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Robert Adelson, who is said to be estranged from his family, testifies in the trial of his mother, Donna Adelson on Monday, Aug.25, 2025.

Tuesday, August 26th:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat ASA Georgia Cappleman hands Jeffrey Lacasse a printout of text messages sent between Wendi Adelson and her older brother, Robert Adelson during Lacasse’s testimony Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Jeffrey Lacasse testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat June Umchinda, Charlie Adelson’s ex-girlfriend, testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Katherine Magbanua, who has been convicted for the murder of Dan Markel and is serving a life sentence, testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Katherine Magbanua, who has been convicted for the murder of Dan Markel and is serving a life sentence, testifies in the trial of Donna Adelson on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Wednesday, August 27th:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson peers over her shoulder and smiles at her husband, Harvey Adelson on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Harvey Adelson smiles at his wife, Donna Adelson on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Friday, August 29th:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat FBI Special Agent Patrick Sanford, right, testifies for a third day in the trial of Donna Adelson, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Jackie Fulford cross-examines FBI Special Agent Patrick Sanford on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Judge Stephen Everrett wears headphones as he listens to wiretaps played in the courtroom Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson turns around and smiles at her husband, Harvey Adelson before court begins, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson’s defense attorneys Josh Zelman, left, and Jackie Fulford, front left, talk with ASA Sarah Kathryn Dugan, center, Georgia Cappleman, second from right, and Eddie Evans during a recess in Donna Adelson’s trial Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson stands as Judge Stephen Everett addresses her Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat ASA Georgia Cappleman shows Drina Bernhardt, an inmate at the Leon County Jail, a piece of artwork done by Donna Adelson and gifted to her while they were in jail together during trial Friday, Aug.29, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Patricia Byrd, a Leon County Jail inmate, reviews a document shown to her by Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Josh Zelman on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

September 2nd:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson enters the courtroom following a brief recess Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson speaks with there defense attorney Jackie Fulford during trial Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Harvey Adelson listens as his wife, Donna Adelson’s defense team asks for an acquittal Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat ASA Georgia Cappleman speaks to Judge Stephen Everett during a sidebar Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

September 3rd:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson listens to her attorney speak to the judge Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson speaks with her defense team while deciding whether or not she will testify on her own behalf Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson, left, participates in a sidebar asked for by her defense team Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson reacts to seeing friends sit behind her in the courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Closing Arguments:

September 4th:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat ASA Georgia Cappleman presents the State’s closing arguments in the trial of Donna Adelson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat ASA Georgia Cappleman presents the State’s closing arguments in the trial of Donna Adelson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson’s defense attorney Jackie Fulford presents the defense’s closing argument Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson reviews documents before her defense team presents closing arguments Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Phil, Shelly and Ruth Markel listen to the State’s closing arguments in the trial of Donna Adelson as a photo of Dan Markel is displayed on the screens for the courtroom Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Verdict:

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson reacts to a jury finding her guilty for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Shelly, Phil and Ruth Markel hold hands as the verdict is read for Donna Adelson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. Adelson was found guilty for the murder of Dan Markel.

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat Donna Adelson is escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs after being found guilty for the murder of Dan Markel on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

