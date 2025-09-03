DONNA ADELSON TRIAL: Defense rests its case, Adelson will not testify

Donna Adelson will not testify in her own trial, Adelson shared with Judge Stephen Everett Wednesday on day 11 of her trial.



That decision comes after the defense rests its case Wednesday

Closing statements are expected Thursday

Watch the video for key moments in the courtroom Wednesday and what comes next in this trial.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wednesday, the defense rested its case in the Donna Adelson trial.

Adelson spoke in court to confirm she will not be testifying in her own trial.

"At this time, I don't want to testify," said Adelson.

The defense called four witnesses to the stand Wednesday, including Wendi's divorce lawyer, Kristin Adamson and a family law attorney, Linda Bailey.

The Defense used these testimonies to argue that Donna did not have a big role in Wendi Adelson and Dan Markel's divorce and that the divorce was not contentious, as previously described by the state.

Adamson described Wendi as calm when the court denied her relocation motion to South Florida during the divorce.

"She was always calm during all of my meetings with her, she understood, she's a lawyer, in terms of the legal ramifications," said Adamson. "I think she was resigned to it."

This argument was supported by Bailey's testimony after reviewing the divorce proceedings and subsequent communication between Adelson family members and Dan Markel.

"It was settled amicably and everybody was moving on with their lives," said Bailey.

"And quickly?" defense attorney Joshua Zelman asked.

"Yes," Bailey responded.

Bailey also testifying that the Adelson/Markel divorce was shorter than other cases she has done, mentioning another case had more paperwork.

The state doubled down on this in their cross examination.

"If somebody had been murdered in that case, there might have been a lost less paper?" asked Chief Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman.

Now the defense has rested its case, closing statements are expected Thursday. Jurors have been instructed to report back to the courthouse at 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

