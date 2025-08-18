Donna Adelson appears in court on the eve of her jury selection for an emergency motion hearing

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — An emergency motion hearing was set Monday afternoon for Donna Adelson. Her trial is set to begin tomorrow, as jury selection will begin. Adelson is charged with orchestrating the murder for hire plot of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, who was killed in 2014.

Judge Stephen Everett was joined by Donna Adelson, her attorneys Jackie Fulford and Joshua Zelman, prosecutors Georgia Cappleman and Sarah Kathryn Dugan, and Wendi Adelson’s attorney John Lauro by Zoom.

The hearing discussed one motion by Wendi to reject the defense subpoena from Adelson’s attorneys for her to testify in the trial. Wendi has testified under a state subpoena in previous prosecutions of this case.

The motion says Wendi would otherwise invoke her Fifth Amendment rights as “the state subpoena affords Wendi Adelson use and derivative use immunity for her testimony in an instance where she would otherwise invoke her Fifth Amendment rights, while the defense subpoena provides no such protections.”

Judge Stephen Everett moved to reject the defense subpoena.

