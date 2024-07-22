TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dan Markel's ex mother-in-law appeared in a Leon County courtroom Monday afternoon for a hearing. She is accused of playing a role in the murder of FSU Law Professor, Dan Markel, in July of 2018.

WATCH RAW VIDEO OF MONDAY'S HEARING BELOW:

Donna Adelson appears in court ahead of trial 10 years after Dan Markel's murder

During Monday's hearing, Adelson appeared viz Zoom. Monday's hearing was for status updates. A pre-trial hearing is set for August 12, 2024. The defense said they are sketching out the number of witnesses they plan to have during trial. In December of 2023, Donna pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said they expect their case to take a week once the trial begins in September. During Monday's hearing, the defense asked that the trial be held in courtroom 3B. They claimed 3B is better for the defendant.

Adelson's trial is expected to start September 17. In April, Adelson's team requested the trial be moved up because of two Jewish holidays in early October. Adelson was arrested in South Florida in November 2023. Watch the bodycam video of her arrest below:

Police release Donna Adelson arrest video; she's accused in murder of former son-in-law, Dan Markel

She was arrested in November, a week after her son, Charlie Adelson, was convicted. Adelson is the fifth person charged in Markel's death in 2014. The people who knew Markelshared their memories of him with neighborhood reporter Kendall Brandt.

